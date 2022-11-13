Senate orders contractor to complete N30bn NASS renovation project

The Senate, yesterday, ordered Visible Concept construction firm, to speedily complete and deliver the N30 billion renovation work at the National Assembly.

This was as the site Engineer of the Construction firm handling the renovation work of the National Assembly Complex, Engineer Tajudeen Olanipekun, demanded for more mobilisation funds, to enable the firm complete the work in good time.

Oanipekun made the demand in the presence of the Executive Secretary of Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA), Shehu Hadi Ahmad, during an on-the-spot assessment of the project by the Senate Committee on FCT.

The FCDA had, following the decay of the Apex Legislative Complex, in March this year, awarded contract for rehabilitation of critical segments of the buildings, including the Chambers of the Senate and the House of Representatives, the Dome in the White House as well as construction of office of National Assembly Service Commission (NASC) and the Library at the cost of N30 billion.

Contractors handling the projects, which were to be delivered in phases between January and August 2023, were given N9 billion mobilisation fee as disclosed by the FCT Minister, Mallam Muhammad Musa Bello, in June this year, during the first on-the-spot assessment visit by the Senate Committee on FCT.

However, at the second oversight visit carried out by Senator Smart Adeyemi-led Committee, members of the Committee were worried at the slow space of work on the project.

Adeyemi particularly observed that although the renovation works being carried out at both chambers of the National Assembly were commendable, the pace of work was very worrisome.

He told the contractor that, going by the slow speed of work at the site, except for miracle, the January 2023 deadline for delivery of transformed Chambers, was no longer feasible.

His words:"This project must not be abandoned in anyway.

CONTINUED FROM PAGE 2Chambers are expected to be completed and delivered by the end of January 2023. But the level of work seen here today is not pointing at that, which to us, is a threat to our legislative duties and functions.

“Non-completion of this project at designated times, is even a threat to democracy itself because we don’t want the incoming government to inherit it as an abandoned one. So, this committee wants to know the challenges confronting the contractors as regards expeditious execution of the projects.”

In his response, the site Engineer, said that fluctuations in the value of Naira to US dollar had been problematic for them in importation of required materials and equipment, coupled with the need for more mobilisation funds from FCDA.

Worried by the response, Senator Adeyemi told the Executive Secretary of FCDA to get in touch with the Minister for more funds for the contractors, so that they would not have no reason not to complete the project on time.

“The Executive Secretary of FCDA and Chief of Staff to the Minister, you have heard the contractor. Please give them more money for this project because we don’t want to hand over problem to the incoming government.

“Even if it is bond to be taken from a bank , let it be done for timely completion of the project please. For us in the National Assembly, we want well transformed Hallowed Chambers to be handed over latest by April 2023,” he said.

Other lawmakers at the oversight visit were Senators Lekan Mustapha, Danjuma Laah, Jibrin Isah, Micheal Nnachi etc.

