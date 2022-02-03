News

Senate orders NDLEA to refund N356m

Posted on Author Chukwu David, Abuja Comments Off on Senate orders NDLEA to refund N356m

The Senate Thursday ordered the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) to refund N356 million spent without approval.

This was as the agency failed to justify how and why it spent the money before the Senate Public Accounts Committee, headed by Senator Matthew Urhoghide.

The committee had invited the NDLEA over the alleged unapproved spending, and its failure to account for advances granted to some of its officials.

The Senate panel investigating the matter anchored its action on the 2016 report of the Auditor General of the Federation.

At the resumption of the hearing, the Urhoghide sustained the Auditor General’s queries on the alleged spending of N43 million on revocation and purchase of operational vehicles without approval, failure to refund N42 million cash advances, N12 million spent on renovation of Jigawa office without approval and purchase of N90 million operational vehicles without approval from the Ministerial Tender Board.

The panel also gave the NDLEA 24 hours to justify the spending of N169 million as a security vote they failed to provide as of the time of filing this report.

The representative of the Director-General of the NDLEA, Abdullahi Shittu, made spirited efforts to defend the matter but the committee ordered a refund of the money.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Service Chiefs to Nigerians: We’ll end security challenges

Posted on Author Baba Negedu Kaduna

Security chiefs, yesterday, reassured Nigerians of government’s commitment to ending insecurity across the country. National Security Adviser (NSA), Maj-Gen. Babagana Monguno (rtd) made the commitment on their behalf in Kaduna at a town hall meeting of security chiefs, state governors and major stakeholders on the protracted insecurity in the North-West of the country. Monguno said […]
News

MAGU: Prophet Omale Sues News Agency Of Nigeria For N1 Billion

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

  **Demands Apology and Retraction Prophet Omale, the General Overseer of Divine Hand of God Prophetic Ministries International, Abuja has sued the News Agency Of Nigeria, NAN, over a report he described malicious, derogatory and libelous with the caption – “HOW MAGU USED ‘PASTOR’ TO LAUNDER RE-LOOTED FUNDS ABROAD – REPORT”.   In a letter […]
News

Aba business community celebrates super cop, as son ties knot with partner

Posted on Author Emmanuel ifeanyi,

he very best of people in Aba, Abia State gathered to celebrate with Superin- tendent of Police, Ibrahim Achem as his son, Jonathan Ibrahim, tied the knot with the love of his life, Deborah Oyibo. The ceremony which took place at the Ogbor-Hill area of Aba attracted traditional rulers, clergymen, captains of industry, top businessmen […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica