Senate orders NECO to show payment of N7.2bn exam materials

The Senate, yesterday, gave the National Examination Council (NECO) 24 hours to show evidence of payment of N7.2 billion examination materials between January and June 2017. The Senate Committee on Public Accounts (SPAC) chaired by Senator Mathew Urhoghide, gave the ultimatum, following the report of the Auditor-General of the Federation (AGF). The report of the Auditor-General of the Federation had alleged that examination materials in the sum of N7.2 billion were paid for between January and June 2017 without evidence of receipt of the items into the store. However, the Registrar of NECO, Prof. Godswill Obioma, while responding to the query before the lawmakers, claimed that NECO examination materials were sensitive items that were kept closely guarded in order to avoid leakages.

