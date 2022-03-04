News

Senate orders Nigerian Army to vacate land occupied by its barracks in Apapa

Posted on Author Chukwu David, Abuja Comment(0)

The Senate Friday, asked the Nigerian Army to vacate a large expanse of land currently occupied by its Signals Barracks in the Apapa area of Lagos State.

The Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions, which gave this marching order at its sitting in Abuja, ruled that the contentious 20.652 hectares of land rightly belonged to the Kazuma Shipping Company Limited, based in Lagos.

The Chairman of the Senate Committee, Senator Ayo Akinyelure, gave the verdict based on the petition brought before him by the law firm of Messrs Muiz Banire & Associates.

A copy of the petition signed by Dr. Muiz Banire (SAN), and dated November 21, 2021, was made available to journalists by the Committee.

In the petition, Banire explained that the land was originally owned by the family of the late John Saint-Matthew Daniels, from whom the Kazuma Shipping Company Limited, bought it in 2002.

He alleged that the Nigerian Army encroached on it despite the fact that it was outside their barracks.

He said the owners of the land commenced series of litigations against the Nigerian Army and got favourable judgments at the High Court, Appeal Court and Supreme Court.

The Senior Advocate of Nigeria explained that the Supreme Court while delivering judgment in Suit No SC/68/71, had declared that the land, which bordered the Nigerian Army Signal Barracks, Apapa, Lagos State, belonged to the children of the late John Saint-Matthew Daniels.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Work in unity to develop Ijaw nation, IYC urges politicians

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe

The Ijaw Youths Council (IYC) has urged politicians from Ijaw extraction to work in unity despite party affiliations to develop the region. Speaking on Friday in Yenagoa, the IYC President, Peter Timothy Igbifa, who spoke during a visit to Bayelsa State governor, Douye Diri, commended the governor for working for the unity of the nation. […]
News

Plateau killings: Reps urge FG to release N10bn for victims’ resettlement

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

The House of Representatives, yesterday, urged the Federal Government to redeem its earlier pledge of N10 billion for the resettlement of victims of Plateau State attacks. It also advised that similar privileges be accorded to victims of crises in the North East and other parts of the country. The call was consequent upon the passage […]
News

Insecurity: Sokoto govt approves merger of boarding schools within border communities

Posted on Author Umar Abdullahi

Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State has approved the temporary merger of all boarding schools located at the state border towns that were earlier closed. The closure of all the public schools within the border communities across the 23 local government areas of the state was necessitated by security issues. A statement signed by […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica