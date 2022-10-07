News

Senate orders NUPRC to return Atala Oil (OML 46) to original owners

The Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions, yesterday, mandated the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), to restore the Atala Marginal Oil Field (OML 46) to its former owners. The Oil field, which was originally owned by the trio of Bayelsa Oil Company Limited (BOCL), Hardy Oil Nigeria Limited (HONL) and Century Exploration and Production Limited, was erroneously reallocated to Halkin Exploration and Production Company Limited (Halkin E&P), through a letter dated 7th July, 2021 by the then regulatory agency, Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), over alleged inability to bring the oil field to production.

However, President Muhammadu Buhari, in October 2020, in response to the appeal by the Marginal Field Operators Group (MFOG), directed the immediate “reinstatement of the ten revoked Marginal Fields licences, on a discretionary basis, to qualified companies with consideration given to the previous operators of the respective fields, subject to the demonstration of technical/ financial capacity and payment of applicable Good and Valuable Consideration (GVC).”

 

