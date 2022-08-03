News Top Stories

Senate orders Ogun River Basin to refund N450m contracts inflation

Posted on

The Senate Public Account Committee (SPAC), yesterday, uncovered how officials of Ogun/Osun River Basin inflated the construction of water dams, overhead tanks totalling about N450 million. The locations of the overpaid projects are Agbado-Isoye Ogun State, Egbado South Local Government, Ajinipa in Orire Local Government, Oyo State, Igan Alade Igua, Yewa North Local Government, Panseke in Abeokuta, Asa in Surulere local Government in Oyo State and many more. The agency, while appearing before the Senate Committee on Public Accounts chaired by Senator Matthew Urhogbide, was unable to justify allegations of over payment raised against Ogun/ Osun River Basin in the 2016 Report of Auditor-General of the Federation.

The Committee members were irked by consistent overpayment to the contractors by the agency as the officials of the River Basin failed to give convincing explanation to the issues of overpayment in the various contracts being handled. For instance in the construction of Asa Dam about N58 million was overpaid to the contractor which the Committee ordered refunded.

On the construction of the mini–water scheme at Ajinapa N187 million was overpaid to the contractor. Also, on the construction of the mini-water supply scheme at Ipetu–Ijesha, a total of N37 million was paid for the contingency, compensation and purchase of Hilux vehicles that was not cited on ground. In addition, N110 million was over paid for the contract of Agbado-Isoye. The Committee also observed that Toyota Hilux vehicles were purchased and provided for the contractors from the money collected for the contracts, in addition contingency fee was paid for all contracts, which the Committee put a question mark on the authenticity of the payments made by the agency.

 

