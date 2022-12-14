News

Senate orders suspension of Zungeru Power Project concession

Posted on Author Chukwu David Comment(0)

The Senate, yesterday, called on the National Council on Privatisation (NCP) and all those connected with the process of concession of Zungeru Power Project to suspend it until necessary infrastructure were put in place to avoid the pitfall of similar exercise in the past.

The Senate took the decision following an investigative hearing on a motion titled “ongoing bid to concession the Zungeru Hydroelectric power project located in Niger state” held by the Senate Committee on Power. The Senate Committee made it clear that it was not opposed to the concession arrangements but was surprised at the speed the programme was taking when the vital infrastructure that would help in evacuating the power, noting that the 132 line and the 35 km were at 15% completion. The Chairman of the Committee, Senator Gabriel Suswan, noted with concerns the discordant tunes from the major stakeholders as concessioneers said the concession would be for 30 years while Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC) said it would be for 25 years.

 

Our Reporters

