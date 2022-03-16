Senate passes bill on N’Assembly Library Trust, 3 others

The Senate yesterday passed a bill for con- currence seeking to establish the National Assembly Library Trust Fund. Also passed for concurrence were three other bills namely; Nigerian Council for Management Development Bill, 2022; Animal Health and Husbandry Technologists Registration Board (Establishment) Bill, 2022 and Federal Medical Centre, Billiri, Gombe State (Establishment) Bill, 2022. The four bills were sponsored by the Senate Leader, Yahaya Abdullahi (Kebbi North). Senator Abdullahi, in his presentation, said the National Assembly Library Trust Fund when established, would facilitate research and the provision of library capacity to legislatures and staff of the National Assembly. In a related development, a total of three bills scaled second reading on the floor of the Senate during plenary. The bills were designed to establish the Chartered Institute of Mortgage Bankers and Brokers of Nigeria; the Federal University of Medical Sciences, Gwadabawa, Sokoto State and the Sickle Cell Disease Research and Treatment Centre.
Related Articles
Osinbajo: Time to concentrate on human capital devt, not natural resources
Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo has said Nigeria needs to focus on developing knowledge based economy where human capital is developed to a productive asset that can be exported. Addressing the sixth Kaduna Investment Summit in Kaduna yesterday, the Vice-President lamented that Nigeria had yet to take full advantage of its young population. He said: “Digital data, […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Eligibility judgement: Justice has been served – Atiku
Former Vice President Alhaji Atiku Abubakar said the judgement that quashed the suit challenging his eligibility to contest the 2023 presidential election was politically motivated. Atiku, in a statement by his media adviser Paul Ibe Monday, said it was clear from the onset that agenda was to stop him “from enjoying the rights and privileges […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Airlines operators bemoan sector’s woes
…vow to tackles challenges, elect new exco The newly elected members of the umbrella body for airlines, the Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON), said they were ready to confront issues that have affected airline operations in Nigeria. The executives listed airlines’ challenges as multiple taxation, high per cent Value Added Tax (VAT), scarcity of foreign […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)