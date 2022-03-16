Senate passes bill on N’Assembly Library Trust, 3 others

The Senate yesterday passed a bill for con- currence seeking to establish the National Assembly Library Trust Fund. Also passed for concurrence were three other bills namely; Nigerian Council for Management Development Bill, 2022; Animal Health and Husbandry Technologists Registration Board (Establishment) Bill, 2022 and Federal Medical Centre, Billiri, Gombe State (Establishment) Bill, 2022. The four bills were sponsored by the Senate Leader, Yahaya Abdullahi (Kebbi North). Senator Abdullahi, in his presentation, said the National Assembly Library Trust Fund when established, would facilitate research and the provision of library capacity to legislatures and staff of the National Assembly. In a related development, a total of three bills scaled second reading on the floor of the Senate during plenary. The bills were designed to establish the Chartered Institute of Mortgage Bankers and Brokers of Nigeria; the Federal University of Medical Sciences, Gwadabawa, Sokoto State and the Sickle Cell Disease Research and Treatment Centre.

