Senate passes bill to amend Federal Colleges of Education Act

Posted on Author Chukwu David

The Senate yesterday passed a bill amending the Federal Colleges of Education Act 1998.

 

The Assembly passed the bill titled, “A Bill for an Act to Repeal the Federal Colleges of Education Act, 1998”, when it considered a report by the Senate Committee on Tertiary Institutions and TETFUND.

 

Presenting the report, Senator Sandy Onor, who stood in for the Chairman, Ahmad Babba Kaita, said the core objective of the bill was to provide for a legislative framework to support the Federal Colleges of Education Act 1998.

 

According to him, it also seeks to re-enact the Federal Colleges of Education to allow for running of degree courses under the supervision of the National Universities Commission (NUC).

 

“Hitherto, most colleges in Nigeria offer degree programmes in affiliation with some universities in Nigeria to nurture career teachers with a view to augmenting shortfall of teachers and to meet learning, research, instructional and teaching needs of the prospective students in Nigeria and beyond.”

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

