Senate passes bill to amend Federal Colleges of Education Act 

Chukwu David, Abuja

*Gives legal backing to Fed Varsity, Taraba

 

The Senate, Tuesday, passed a bill amending the Federal Colleges of Education Act 1998.

The legislative Assembly passed the bill titled: “A Bill for an Act to Repeal the Federal Colleges of Education Act, 1998”, when it considered a report by the Senate Committee on Tertiary Institutions and TETFUND.

Presenting the report, Senator Sandy Onor, who stood in for the Chairman, Ahmad Babba Kaita, said that the core objective of the bill was to provide for a legislative framework to support the Federal Colleges of Education Act, 1998.

According to the lawmaker, it also seeks to re-enact the Federal Colleges of Education to allow for running of degree courses under the supervision of the National Universities Commission (NUC).

“Hitherto, most colleges in Nigeria offer degree programmes in affiliation with some universities in Nigeria to nurture career teachers with a view to augmenting shortfall of teachers and to meet learning, research, instructional and teaching needs of the prospective students in Nigeria and beyond.

“However, this framework enables the colleges of education in Nigeria, to offer Nigeria Certificate in Education (NCE), First Degree (B.sc/B.A) and similar certification in the area of Its core subjects on both full-time and part-time basis,” Onuh said.

The politician pointed out that the legislation would be a lasting solution to the yearning of the Nigerian people in the area of Teacher Education within the context of overall national educational development agenda.

Also, in a related development, the Senate passed a bill to provide legal framework for the establishment of the Federal Univerity, Wukari in Taraba State.

The bill was passed after the lawmakers  considered a report by the Committee on Tertiary Institutions and TETFUND.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

