News

Senate passes bill to amend Money Laundering Act

Posted on Author Chukwu David Comment(0)

The Senate yesterday passed a bill to amend the Money Laundering Act, 2011, entitled; “Money Laundering (Prevention and Prohibition) Act 2022.” The senate passed the bill following the consideration of a report by the Committee on Anti-Corruption and Financial Crimes.

The provisions of the Money Laundering Bill 2022, makes it mandatory for banks and other financial institutions to report in writing to the Special Control Unit Against Money Laundering under the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, any single transaction or lodgement in excess of N5 million for an individual and N10 million in the case of a corporate body. It provides in Section 11(3) that; “Any financial institution or designated non-financial business and profession that contravenes the provisions of this section commits an offence and is liable on conviction to a fine of not less than N250,000 and not more than N1 million for each day the contravention continues.” In addition, the provisions of the bill in Section 12 prohibit the opening of numbered or anonymous accounts in fictitious names and shell banks.

It provides that any person or financial institution that contravenes the provisions of Section 12 subsections (1), (2) and (3) commits an offence and is liable to imprisonment of not less than two years and not more than five years in the case of an individual; and a fine of not less than N10 million, but not more than N50 million for a Financial Institution, in addition to the prosecution of the principal officers of the body, and winding up and prohibition of its constitution or incorporation. The provisions of Section 13 further mandates financial institutions and designated non-financial businesses and professions to identify and asses the money laundering and terrorism financing risks that may arise in relation to the development of new products and new business practices. Chairman of the committee, Senator Suleiman Abdu Kwari (Kaduna North), in his presentation, said the bill sought to repeal the institutional and legal framework on money laundering prohibition in Nigeria.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Labour vows to resist FG’s concession of four airports

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa,

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has vowed to resist the Federal Government’s plan to concession four airports newly remodelled from the $1billion loan it received from China, to planned private managers. President of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Ayuba Wabba who made the disclosure while receiving members of four Media Chapels of the Nigeria Union of […]
News Top Stories

NARD rejects reviewed hazard allowance

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has rejected the recently reviewed hazard allowance applicable to health workers in the services of federal hospitals, medical centres and clinics in Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) in the country. According to NARD, the reviewed allowance communicated through a circular from the National Salaries, Income and Wages Commission […]
News

Fidelity Bank appoints Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe MD-designate

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

Fidelity Bank Plc. has notified the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) and the general public of the appointment of Mrs. Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe, as the incoming Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, effective January 1, 2021.   The bank made the announcement yesterday in a notice on the NSE website, signed by Ezinwa Unuigboje, its Company Secretary.   According […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica