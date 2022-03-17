Senate passes bill to amend Money Laundering Act

The Senate yesterday passed a bill to amend the Money Laundering Act, 2011, entitled; “Money Laundering (Prevention and Prohibition) Act 2022.” The senate passed the bill following the consideration of a report by the Committee on Anti-Corruption and Financial Crimes.

The provisions of the Money Laundering Bill 2022, makes it mandatory for banks and other financial institutions to report in writing to the Special Control Unit Against Money Laundering under the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, any single transaction or lodgement in excess of N5 million for an individual and N10 million in the case of a corporate body. It provides in Section 11(3) that; “Any financial institution or designated non-financial business and profession that contravenes the provisions of this section commits an offence and is liable on conviction to a fine of not less than N250,000 and not more than N1 million for each day the contravention continues.” In addition, the provisions of the bill in Section 12 prohibit the opening of numbered or anonymous accounts in fictitious names and shell banks.

It provides that any person or financial institution that contravenes the provisions of Section 12 subsections (1), (2) and (3) commits an offence and is liable to imprisonment of not less than two years and not more than five years in the case of an individual; and a fine of not less than N10 million, but not more than N50 million for a Financial Institution, in addition to the prosecution of the principal officers of the body, and winding up and prohibition of its constitution or incorporation. The provisions of Section 13 further mandates financial institutions and designated non-financial businesses and professions to identify and asses the money laundering and terrorism financing risks that may arise in relation to the development of new products and new business practices. Chairman of the committee, Senator Suleiman Abdu Kwari (Kaduna North), in his presentation, said the bill sought to repeal the institutional and legal framework on money laundering prohibition in Nigeria.

