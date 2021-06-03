News

Senate passes bill to end discrimination between first degree, HND

The Senate yesterday decided to end the age-long controversial dichotomy between first degree holders and their Higher National Diploma (HND) counterparts in the country. The apex legislative chamber did this by passing the bill that prohibited employers in the country from discriminating between first degree and Higher National Diploma (HND) holders in promotion and career progression in their work places. The passage of the bill followed the consideration of a report by the Joint Committee on Establishment and Public Service Matters and Tertiary Institutions and TETFUND.

Chairman of the joint committee, Ibrahim Shekarau (APC, Kano Central) said: “The enactment of the bill to abolish and prohibit discrimination between First Degrees holders and those of Higher National Diploma for the purpose of employment in Nigeria will no doubt free holders of HND from stagnation and ensure balanced treatment with their counterparts from other tertiary institutions in Nigeria.” He noted that the abolition of the existing dichotomy between HND holders and graduates of universities would meet the huge manpower needs of Nigerians, ensure social justice and enhanced corporate governance, as well encourage patriotic contributions among HND employees in both public and private sectors.

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, in his remarks, emphasised that the passage of the bill would serve as motivation for polytechnic graduates. He, therefore, called on the public and private sectors to ensure the implementation of the bill’s provisions after being signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari. Lawan said: “This particular issue has been in the front burner for a long time. I recall that in the House of Representatives between 2003 and 2007, this was one bill that was so important, and is one way of encouraging our polytechnic graduates.

“That should not take away from the kind of training they receive, but, in fact, it is supposed to be a motivation for our polytechnic graduates. “I pray that the Federal Government and all those government agencies and the private sector would start to implement this by the time the President assents to this bill.”

