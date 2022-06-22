News

Senate passes bill to establish Chartered Risk Management Institute

Posted on Author AnonChukwu David Comment(0)

The Senate yesterday passed a bill to provide the legal framework for the establishment of the Chartered Risk Management Institute of Nigeria. The bill was passed following the consideration of a report presented by the Senate Committee on Establishment and Public Service. Senator Orker Jev, in a presentation on behalf of the Committee Chairman, Ibrahim Shekarau, who was absent from the plenary, said the Chartered Risk Management Institute, upon its establishment, would regulate, control and manage the risk management profession in Nigeria. Jev said: “The establishment of the Chartered Risk Management Institute of Nigeria will improve the overall risk consciousness of the nation by means of public education, seminars and workshops. “Existence of a Chartered Risk Management Institute will provide effective oversight and sharing of Information on risk management matters and tools that promote good practice among members.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Ramadan: Time for rededication to love, kindness, says Osinbajo

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

Vice-President Yemi Isinbajo has said that the Ramadan period should be seen as a time of rededication of the virtues of love, kindness and generosity to fellow men by Muslim faithful. Osinbajo said this on his way out of the Council Chamber after presiding over the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting yesterday. According to […]
News Top Stories

How Nigeria could’ve averted #ENDSARS protests – Rep

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi Abuja

The #ENDSARS protests which rocked major cities across Nigeria last year could have been avoided if there was a provision for citizens to ventilate their grievances using information technology instead of street protests, says a member of the House of Representatives, Uzoma Nkem Abonta.   The mass demonstrations, which saw thousands of angry young people […]
News

Delta, Command College unite against insecurity

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole

Delta State Government has partnered the Armed Forces Command and Staff College, Jaji, to entrench a new era of security engagement for socioeconomic development of the society. The Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Patrick Ukah, disclosed this during the visit of officers and students of Senior Course 44 of the College to the state. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica