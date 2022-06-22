Senate passes bill to establish Chartered Risk Management Institute

The Senate yesterday passed a bill to provide the legal framework for the establishment of the Chartered Risk Management Institute of Nigeria. The bill was passed following the consideration of a report presented by the Senate Committee on Establishment and Public Service. Senator Orker Jev, in a presentation on behalf of the Committee Chairman, Ibrahim Shekarau, who was absent from the plenary, said the Chartered Risk Management Institute, upon its establishment, would regulate, control and manage the risk management profession in Nigeria. Jev said: “The establishment of the Chartered Risk Management Institute of Nigeria will improve the overall risk consciousness of the nation by means of public education, seminars and workshops. “Existence of a Chartered Risk Management Institute will provide effective oversight and sharing of Information on risk management matters and tools that promote good practice among members.”
