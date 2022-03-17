Senate passes bill to establish ICT Institute in Osun

The Senate yesterday passed a bill seeking to establish the Institute of Information and Communication Technology in Iwo, Osun State. The passage of the bill was sequel to the presentation and consideration of a report on a bill to establish the institute by the Committee on ICT and Cyber Security, which was laid by the Chairman of the committee, Senator Oseni Yakubu (APC, Kogi Central). In his presentation, Yakubu said the bill, which consists of 25 Clauses and 1 Schedule, sought to establish the institute to provide full-time and part-time courses of instruction and training in Information and Communication Technology and other related fields of study, and to make provisions for the general administration of the institute. He added that out of all submissions received from stakeholders on the bill; only two were opposed to it.
