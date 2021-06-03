Senate passes bill to establish National Institute for border studies

The Senate, yesterday, passed the Bill for an Act for the establishment of the National Institute for Border Studies, Imeko, Ogun State, to provide for teaching, research, instruction and training of students in border management and for other matters connected therewith, (SB. 266) 2020. The bill was sponsored by the Senator representing Ogun West Senatorial District, Tolu Odebiyi. A public hearing on the Bill was conducted at the Senate complex on the 26th of April, 2021, where public policy experts, Professors, opinion leaders and Royal fathers from Ogun West Senatorial District made submissions in favour of the Bill.
Related Articles
Nigeria records 221 new cases of COVID-19
Nigeria now has 56,956 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 221 new cases recorded on Friday night. According to a tweet from the Nigeria Center for Disease Control, NCDC, 48,305 patients have now been discharged, with 1,094 patients losing their lives to coronavirus. The tweet revealed that Lagos State had the highest number of infections on […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
115 mothers arrested in Abuja human milk factory, customers paying with bitcoin
The Nigerian authorities rescued 115 mothers in Abuja, whose breast milk was being harvested every day and then turned into different dairy products like cheese, butter, and fresh milk. Some of these girls were as young as 16, the oldest being 22, and most of them were reported missing in the last 3 years. Police […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Rivers Assembly assures residents of peace
Rivers State House of Assembly has reassured residents of peace and security following unrest witnessed in some states, in the aftermath of #EndSARS protest. The house gave the assurance on Tuesday in Port Harcourt, at a news conference unanimously signed by lawmakers representing the 32 state constituencies. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)