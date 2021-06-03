Senate passes bill to establish National Institute for border studies

The Senate, yesterday, passed the Bill for an Act for the establishment of the National Institute for Border Studies, Imeko, Ogun State, to provide for teaching, research, instruction and training of students in border management and for other matters connected therewith, (SB. 266) 2020. The bill was sponsored by the Senator representing Ogun West Senatorial District, Tolu Odebiyi. A public hearing on the Bill was conducted at the Senate complex on the 26th of April, 2021, where public policy experts, Professors, opinion leaders and Royal fathers from Ogun West Senatorial District made submissions in favour of the Bill.

