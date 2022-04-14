Senate passes bill to establish research bureau for Armed Forces

The Senate, yesterday, passed a bill seeking to establish the Defence Research and Development Bureau in the Armed Forces of Nigeria. Also passed were the FCT Area Courts Bill and the Federal College of Education Birniwa, Jigawa State (Establishment) Bill. The bill to establish the Defence Research And Development Bureau seeks to initiate new scientific, technological and environmental research on defence matters. It also seeks to facilitate collaboration with other national and international institutions in the promotion and transfer of science and technology relating to defence. The three bills were passed after re-commital to the Committee of the Whole for consideration and passage. The motion for re-commital was sponsored by the Senate Leader, Yahaya Abdullahi (Kebbi North).

