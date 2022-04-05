News

Senate passes bill to re-enact National Commission for Colleges of Education

The Senate on Tuesday passed a bill to repeal and re-enact the National Commission for Colleges of Education Act of 1989.

 The apex legislative Assembly also passed a bill to establish the Federal Polytechnic Orozo, in the nation’s capital, Abuja.

The bills were passed following the consideration of two separate reports by the Committee on Tertiary Institutions and TETfund.

Senator Nora Ladi Daddut, in a presentation on behalf of the Committee Chairman, Ahmad Babba Kaita, said that the National Commission for Colleges of Education bill, among others, sought to empower the Commission to attract highly qualified personnel from the Federal Colleges of Education.

She added that the bill also sought to make 65 years the official retirement age from service, as well as provide the Commission with the powers to appoint, second or transfer an employee of other colleges or appoint a new officer to deputize the Executive Secretary of the Commission.

The politician explained further, that when passed and assented into law, the Commission would be empowered to determine the tenure and remunerations of the Deputy Executive Secretary of the commission in consultation with the Minister of Education and/or any other minister responsible.

On the bill to establish the Federal Polytechnic Orozo, Senator Daduut said that the institution, when established, would develop and offer full-time academic and professional programmes in Technology, Applied Sciences, Management and Administration, leading to the award of Higher National Diploma, Ordinary National Diploma and other certifications.

 

