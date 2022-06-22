Senate passes bills to establish medical centres in four states

The senate yesterday passed four bills establishing federal medical centres in four states of the federation. The medical centres will be established in Osogbo, Osun State; Onitsha, Anambra State; Gada, Sokoto State and Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State, respectively. The passage of the bills to establish the medical centres followed the consideration of four separate reports by the Committee on Health (Secondary and Tertiary). Chairman of the committee, Senator Yahaya Oloriegbe (APC, Kwara Central), in his presentation, said the centres would be equipped with facilities for diagnostic treatment and rehabilitation at the tertiary levels. According to him, they would also serve as centres for training of health professionals and places to conduct advanced health research. In a related development, the senate also passed a bill to amend the Teaching Hospitals (Reconstitution of Boards, etc.) Act, 2004. Oloriegbe, in a separate presentation on a report by the Committee on Health (Secondary and Tertiary), explained that the amendment to the Teaching Hospitals Act, seeks to give full legislative recognition to the Federal University,Lokoja Teaching Hospital. “Mr. President and distinguished colleagues, every institution needs to be backed by an enabling law.”
Related Articles
NLC suspends Kaduna strike action
…as FG holds conciliatory meeting with Labour, El-Rufai Following intervention by the Federal Government, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), has suspended its strike action in Kaduna State The NLC President, Comrade Ayuba Wabba, who briefed newsmen after its National Administrative Council (NAC) in Kaduna State, revealed that the Congress decided to suspend the action as […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
FG extends NIN-SIM linkage deadline to year-end
The Federal Government has given Nigerians until the end of this year to link their Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) cards with their National Identification Number (NIN). This followed the expiration of the fixed October 31, deadline for the exercise. According to a statement co-signed by the Director of Public Affairs of the Nigerian […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Stakeholders chart a direction for Africa’s population
How can Africa’s rapidly growing population, which is expected to quadruple by 2050, and particularly huge youth population be turned to an asset and not a burden and liability has continued to raise concerns among critical stakeholders in the continent. This is as about 2.2 billion have been estimated to be added to the global […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)