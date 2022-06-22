Senate passes bills to establish medical centres in four states

The senate yesterday passed four bills establishing federal medical centres in four states of the federation. The medical centres will be established in Osogbo, Osun State; Onitsha, Anambra State; Gada, Sokoto State and Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State, respectively. The passage of the bills to establish the medical centres followed the consideration of four separate reports by the Committee on Health (Secondary and Tertiary). Chairman of the committee, Senator Yahaya Oloriegbe (APC, Kwara Central), in his presentation, said the centres would be equipped with facilities for diagnostic treatment and rehabilitation at the tertiary levels. According to him, they would also serve as centres for training of health professionals and places to conduct advanced health research. In a related development, the senate also passed a bill to amend the Teaching Hospitals (Reconstitution of Boards, etc.) Act, 2004. Oloriegbe, in a separate presentation on a report by the Committee on Health (Secondary and Tertiary), explained that the amendment to the Teaching Hospitals Act, seeks to give full legislative recognition to the Federal University,Lokoja Teaching Hospital. “Mr. President and distinguished colleagues, every institution needs to be backed by an enabling law.”

