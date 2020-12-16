Senate passes Buhari’s Finance Bill 2020

The Senate yesterday passedPresidentMuhammadu Buhari’s Finance Bill 2020, whichhetransmittedtotheNationalAssembly twoweeksago for consideration and passage.

The Senate passed the bill following the consideration of the report of the Senate Joint Committee on Finance; Customs, Excise and Tariff; Trade and Investment and Public Procurement.

Chairman of the Joint Committee, Senator Solomon Adeola (APC – Lagos West), in his presentation, said that the Finance Bill 2020 specifically sought to amend 17 key areas.

They included Capital Gains Act; Companies Income Tax Act; Industrial Development (Income Tax Relief) Act; Personal Income Tax Act; Tertiary Trust Fund Act; Customs and Excise Duties Tariff; Value Added Tax Act; Stamp Duties Act; and Electronic Transaction Levy.

Other areas amended were the Federal Inland Revenue Service (Establishment) Act; Nigeria Export Processing Zone Authority Act; Oil and Gas Export Processing Zone Act; Crisis Intervention Fund; Unclaimed Funds Trust Fund; Companies and Allied Matters Act, 2020; Fiscal Responsibility Act and the Public Procurement Act.

President Buhari in a letter dated 25th November, 2020, which accompanied the Finance Bill during transmission, said that its passage would support the implementation of the 2021 budget through key reforms to specific taxation, customs, excise, fiscal and other laws

According to him, the proposed amendment to the bill sought to “adopt appropriate counter-cyclical fiscal policies to respond to the economic and revenue challenges precipitated by the decline in international oil prices, as well as the impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic on the Nigerian economy.

“Reform extant fiscal policies to prioritise job creation, economic growth, socio-economic development, domestic revenue mobilisation, as well as foster closer coordination with monetary and trade policies.

“Provide fiscal relief for taxpayers by reducing the applicable minimum tax rate for twoconsecutiveyearsof assessment as well as reforming the commencement and cessation rules for small businesses.

“Propose measures, time, and fund the Federal Government’s COVID-19 pandemic response and introduce provisions to enhance the recovery of corporatedonationstowards responsestotheCOVID-19pandemicaswellasanysimilarcrisis in the future.

“Amend certain aspects of the Fiscal Responsibility Act to align this Act with the 1999 Constitution (as amended), as well as to enhance fiscal efficiencies by controlling the cost-to-cost revenue ratios of key state and government-owned enterprises and “Amend the Public Procurement Act to implement key procurement reforms previously proposed by the National Assembly, in 2019, to extend the scope of the Act to the federal judiciary and legislature, accelerate procurement processes, increase mobilisation fee thresholds and provide for essential e-procurement reforms.”

