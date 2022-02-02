Senate passes Civil Aviation Bill

The Senate yesterday passed the Civil Aviation Bill, 2022, which seeks to repeal the Civil Aviation Act 2006. The bill was passed following the consideration of a report by the Committee on Aviation. Presenting the report, Chairman of the committee, Senator Smart Adeyemi, said the aim of the bill was to provide an effective legal and institutional framework for the regulation of civil aviation in Nigeria to conform with international standards. Consequently, the apex legislative chamber recommended practices set by the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO). He also said that the bill would, among other things, establish rules of operation and divisions of responsibility within the Nigerian civil aviation system in order to promote aviation safety.

