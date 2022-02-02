News

Senate passes Civil Aviation Bill

Posted on Author Chukwu David Comment(0)

The Senate yesterday passed the Civil Aviation Bill, 2022, which seeks to repeal the Civil Aviation Act 2006. The bill was passed following the consideration of a report by the Committee on Aviation. Presenting the report, Chairman of the committee, Senator Smart Adeyemi, said the aim of the bill was to provide an effective legal and institutional framework for the regulation of civil aviation in Nigeria to conform with international standards. Consequently, the apex legislative chamber recommended practices set by the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO). He also said that the bill would, among other things, establish rules of operation and divisions of responsibility within the Nigerian civil aviation system in order to promote aviation safety.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Interswitch postpones Annual SPAK National Competition

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Based on due considerations for the health, safety and general well-being of thousands of young students and the other categories of stakeholders involved in the national qualifying examinations, Masterclasses and national science competitions across Nigeria and Kenya annually, Interswitch Group have taken the difficult, howbeit, necessary and pragmatic decision to move the activities planned for […]
News Top Stories

Gridlock: Lagos takes over Apapa ports traffic control

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Sanwo-Olu vows to eliminate extortionist cabal   Operators bicker over congestion   Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo- Olu, yesterday announced the setting up of a special team by the state government to take over traffic management from the disbanded Presidential Task Team (PTT) with the  aim of restoring sanity to the perennial gridlock on […]
News

APC govs to create a template on child nutrition

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim

Governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have resolved to create a unified template for the promotion of maternal and child nutrition in their states. They also resolved to design a special communication strategy to raise public awareness on malnutrition and its consequences in APC-controlled states. The decisions of the governors were contained in a […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica