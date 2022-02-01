News

Senate passes Civil Aviation Bill



 

Chukwu David, Abuja

The Senate, Tuesday, passed the Civil Aviation Bill 2022, which seeks to repeal the Civil Aviation Act 2006.

The bill was passed following the consideration of a report by the Committee on Aviation.

Presenting the report, the Chairman of the Committee, Senator Smart Adeyemi, said that the aim of the bill was to provide an effective legal and institutional framework for the regulation of civil aviation in Nigeria to confirm with international standards.

Consequently, the apex legislative Chamber recommended practices set by the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO).

He also pointed out that the bill would, among others, establish rules of operation and divisions of responsibility within the Nigerian civil aviation system in order to promote aviation safety.

According to him, it would: “Ensure that Nigerians’ obligations under International aviation agreements are implemented; and consolidate the laws relating to civil aviation in Nigeria.”

He added that: “The bill when passed will be applicable to all persons holding licenses that have been issued or validated by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA).”

In a related development, the Senate also passed a bill to establish School of Mines and Geological Studies, Guyuk.

Also passed was the Federal Universities of Technology Act 2004 (Amendment) Bill, 2022.

With the passage of the FUTA (Amendment) Bill, the Senate also gave an approval for the upgrade of the Federal Polytechnic, Offa, Kwara State, from a diploma awarding institution to a full-fledged degree awarding Federal University of Technology.

The passage of both bills followed the consideration of two separate reports by the Committee on Tertiary Institutions and TETFUND.

In his presentation, the Chairman of the Committee, Senator Ahmad Babba Kaita, said that establishing the School of Mines and Geological Studies would provide for the training of middles and junior level manpower for the mineral and mining sector.

He said that the legislation would also facilitate collaboration with other national and international institutions involved in general exploration and mining of precious stones and ore as well as encourage teacher training, research and general development of teacher education.

 

Reporter

