Senate passes Conference Committee report on PIB

Posted on Author Chukwu David

The Senate, yesterday, passed the Conference Committee report of the Senate and House of Representatives on the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB), 2021. The passage followed the approval of the recommendations contained in its Conference Committee report on a Bill for and Act to Provide Legal, Governance, Regulatory and Fiscal Framework for the Nigerian Petroleum Industry, the Development of Host Communities and for Related Matters, 2021.

The apex legislative Chamber, adopted three percent as contribution to the Host Communities Development Fund recommended by the Conference Committee. While the Senate passed three percent for host communities in the PIB, the House of Representatives passed five per cent in its version. Some PDP Senators from the South-South such as Seriake Dickson and George Thompson Sekibo, protested the retention of three percent for host communities in the Conference Committee report.

