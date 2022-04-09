Senate passes copyright Bill to boost creative industry

The Nigerian Senate, on Wednesday passed the Bill for an Act to Repeal the Copyright Act, Cap C28 LFN, 2004 and enact the Copyright Act to Provide for the Regulation, Protection and Administration of Copyright; and for Related Matters, as amended. Senate President, Ahmed Ibrahim Lawal, sitting as Chairman of the Committee, emphasised the importance of the Copyright Bill to the development of the creative industries and sustainable wealth creation in the national economy. He took the members carefully through the 107 clauses of the Bill and its schedule, leading eventually to its passage.

The Bill, which was laid before the Red Chamber by Senator Michael Opeyemi Bamidele, Chairman of the Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters, was the outcome of the harmonisation carried out by the Senate Joint Committee on Trade and Investment; Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters.

The Joint Committee had considered the Private Member Bill (SB 688) sponsored by Senator Mukhail A. Abiru (Lagos East Senatorial District) and the Executive Bill (SB 769) sponsored by the Senate Leader, Senator Yahaya Abubakar Abdullahi (Kebbi North Senatorial District), both of which were presented in 2021 to repeal the Copyright Act Cap C28, LFN, 2004 and to enact the Copyright Act, and for matters connected therewith. Presenting the report of the Joint Committee, Senator Bamidele explained that the Bill sought to provide for a holistic review of the policy and legal framework for the effective regulation, protection and administration of copyright in Nigeria in line with global best practices.

In his words: “The overriding intents and purports of the Bill are to ensure that the Nigerian Copyright Commission, which is the statutory agency of Government saddled with the responsibilities for the promotion of the use of the copyright system, as a tool for advancing the growth of the creative industry in Nigeria, is properly repositioned and strengthened in order to harness the potentials of creativity for national development, particularly in today’s digital environment.”

Commenting further, Bamidele stated that the four cardinal objectives of the Bill include: (a) strengthen the copyright regime in Nigeria to enhance the competitiveness of its creative industries in a digital and knowledge-based global economy; (b) effectively protect the rights of authors to ensure just rewards and recognition for their intellectual efforts while also providing appropriate limitations and exceptions to guarantee access to creative works; encourage cultural interchange and advance public welfare; (c) facilitate Nigeria’s compliance with obligations arising from relevant international copyright treaties; and (d) enhance the capacity of the Nigerian Copyright Commission for effective administration and enforcement of the provisions of the Copyright Act.

