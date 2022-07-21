Senate passes Electricity Bill to boost power distribution

seeks increased investments, reform of Electricity industry

The Senate, yesterday, passed the Electricity Bill, 2022, following the Chamber’s consideration of a report by its Committee on Power. The Chairman of the Committee, Senator Gabriel Suswam (PDP, Benue North East), in his presentation, explained that the bill sought to, amongst others, provide an ideal legal and institutional framework to leverage on the modest gains of the privatisation phase of the electricity power sector in Nigeria.

He noted that when signed into law, the bill would improve utilisation of generated power through increased investments in new technolo-gies to enhance transmission and distribution of generated power to minimise aggregate value chain loses.

According to the lawmaker, the piece of legislation would “reinvigorate the Institutional framework for the reform of the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI) initiated and implemented by the Federal Government.” He disclosed that the provisions of the bill sought to promote policies and regulatory measures that would ensure the expansion of power transmission networks in Nigeria in order to address any imbalance in the existing transmission infrastructure. He pointed out that the bill would stimulate policy and regulatory measures to scale up efficient power generation, transmission and distribution capabilities of the sector; as well as address technological limitations and outdated infrastructure that are responsible for value chain loses. Suswam told his colleagues that the take-over of entities (Discos) by banks was duly carried out in collaboration with the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NER) and Bureau of Public Enterprise (BPE).

