News

Senate passes N17.3trn revised budget for 2022

Posted on Author Chukwu David, Comment(0)

The Senate yesterday approved a revised budget of N17,319,704,091,019 trillion for the 2022 fiscal year. The Senate gave the approval following the passage of a bill to amend the 2022 Appropriations Act transmitted to the National Assembly on February 10, 2022, by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Senate, in December, 2021, passed a budget of N17,126,873,917,692 trillion. The revised sum of N17.3 trillion, in contrast with the 2022 budget of N17.13 trillion passed last year, represents a N193 billion increase. The passage of the Appropriations Act, 2022 (Amendment) Bill, Thursday, followed the consideration of a report by the Committee on Appropriations. Out of the total sum of N17,319,704,091,019 passed, N817,699,410,210 billion is for Statutory Transfers; N3,978,087,110,437 for Debt Service; N7,108,621,131,849 for Recurrent (Non- Debt Expenditure); and N5,415,296,438,523 for Contribution to the Development Fund for Capital Expenditure. Also, the Senate approved the total sum of N3.55 trillion for PMS subsidy in 2022, forwarded in two separate requests by the President to the National Assembly for approval.

The President, in a letter to the Legislature dated February 10, 2022, sought an additional N2.557 trillion to fund subsidy payments from July to December, 2022. He disclosed that 138 of the 254 projects in the budget totalling N13.24 billion had been identified for deletion. The National Assembly in December, 2021, had approved the sum of N442.7 billion for subsidy in the 2022 budget for the period of January to June this year. Buhari, however, anchored his fresh request on the fact that PMS subsidy was not duly appropriated for in the national budget beyond June. According to him, the development was as a result of the provisions of the Petroleum Industry Act which stops all such payments past the given June deadline. In another letter dated April 12, 2022, President Buhari requested the National Assembly to approve an additional N1 trillion to his earlier N2.557 trillion subsidy request to bring the total amount of payments to N4 trillion for the year 2022. The Senate, after passing the 2022 Appropriations Act (Amendment) Bill, adjourned till April 26.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

FG, World Bank meet over NBS employment statistics

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

The Federal Government and the World Bank would today (Thursday), discuss the modalities used by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) in gathering data and arriving at the current employment statistics of the country. The Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige, who gave hint of the meeting yesterday in Abuja, while receiving the […]
News

Plateau: Operation Rainbow arrests 16 drugs dealers in Jos

Posted on Author Musa Pam, Jos

Operatives of the Plateau State Security Outfit, ‘Operation Rainbow’ have cracked down on a notorious illicit drug peddling market located within the premises of Government Secondary School, Gangare in Jos North Local Government Area of the state and arrested 16 suspected drug dealers. Only recently the Plateau State Governor, Barr. Simon Lalong had pledged to […]
News

APC Campaign Council: We’re determined to wrest power from Obaseki, PDP

Posted on Author Cajetan Mmuta

The Edo State chapter of the National Campaign Council of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the governorship election in the state was yesterday inaugurated with a vow to wrest political power from incumbent Governor Godwin Obaseki and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state. With the inauguration of Council at the APC Secretariat […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica