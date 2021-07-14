Senate passes National Electoral Offences Commission Bill

The Senate, yesterday, approved the National Electoral Offences Commission to prosecute alleged electoral offenders. The apex legislative Chamber made the approval following the consideration of the report of the Senate Committee on Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The Chairman of the Committee, Senator Kabiru Gaya, presented the report on the Electoral Offences Commission (Establisment) bill, 2021 sponsored by Senator Abubakar Kyari (APCBorno). While presenting the report, Gaya said the bill sought for the establishment of the Commission and to make adequate deterrence and sanctions for undemocratic forces in Nigeria’s electoral environment.

“It is also a decisive deterrence through efficient criminal prosecutions in the strategy for defecting electoral offenders. “To this end, section 149 and 150 (2) of the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended) respectively vests INEC with the discretion and powers to prosecute alleged electoral offenders.” He further said since the advent of democracy in Nigeria’s Fourth Republic in 1999, there was hardly any election that electoral offenses in their various forms had not characterised.

