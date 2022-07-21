Senate passes Nigeria Start-up Bill

The Senate yesterday passed the Nigerian Start-up Bill, 2022 which is seeking to establish the National Council for Digital Innovation and Entrepreneurship. The apex legislative chamber passed the bill following the consideration of a report by the Committee on ICT and Cyber Security. In his presentation, Chairman of the Committee, Senator Oseni Yakubu (APC-Kogi Central), explained that the bill sought to provide for the establishment of the National Council for Digital Innovation and Entrepreneurship. According to him, the council, when established, would create and develop an enabling environment for technology-enabled start-ups in Nigeria. In a related develop ment, a bill for an Act to provide for the ease of doing business to ensure transparency, efficiency and productivity in Nigeria and for other related matters, scaled second reading. The bill was sponsored by the Deputy Senate Leader, Ajayi Boroffice (APC-Ondo North). The bill after consideration was referred by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, to the Committee on Trade and Investment for further legislative inputs. The committee was given two weeks to report back to the chamber in plenary.
Related Articles
2023: Reps APC Caucus endorse Tinubu
The All Progressives Congress (APC) caucus in the House of Representatives yesterday in Abuja openly endorsed the party’s National Leader, Asíwájú Bola Tinubu, for the 2023 presidential election. It all happened when Tinubu visited the National Assembly to address the APC caucus in the Senate and House in continuation of his engagement and consultations with […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
53 killed in Benue, Kaduna attacks
Tragedy again struck in different communities in troubled Benue and Kaduna states with about 53 persons reportedly killed by unknown attacks over the week. 43 persons were on Thursday killed by heavily armed bandits suspected to be Fulani militants in Katsina-Ala and Gwer-West local government areas of Benue State. Those killed included students of the […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
N727.9million Debt: Court orders AMCON to take over Folawiyo’s assets
Justice Ambrose Lewis- Allagoa of a Federal High Court in Lagos has ordered the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) to take over some valuable assets of a businessman, Tijani Babatunde Folawiyo, over alleged N727. 9 million debt. The order was sequel to the granting of an ex-parte motion by AMCON’s lawyer, Amobi Agu, seeking […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)