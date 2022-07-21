News

Senate passes Nigeria Start-up Bill

Posted on Author Chukwu David Comment(0)

The Senate yesterday passed the Nigerian Start-up Bill, 2022 which is seeking to establish the National Council for Digital Innovation and Entrepreneurship. The apex legislative chamber passed the bill following the consideration of a report by the Committee on ICT and Cyber Security. In his presentation, Chairman of the Committee, Senator Oseni Yakubu (APC-Kogi Central), explained that the bill sought to provide for the establishment of the National Council for Digital Innovation and Entrepreneurship. According to him, the council, when established, would create and develop an enabling environment for technology-enabled start-ups in Nigeria. In a related develop ment, a bill for an Act to provide for the ease of doing business to ensure transparency, efficiency and productivity in Nigeria and for other related matters, scaled second reading. The bill was sponsored by the Deputy Senate Leader, Ajayi Boroffice (APC-Ondo North). The bill after consideration was referred by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, to the Committee on Trade and Investment for further legislative inputs. The committee was given two weeks to report back to the chamber in plenary.

 

Our Reporters

News Top Stories

2023: Reps APC Caucus endorse Tinubu

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The All Progressives Congress (APC) caucus in the House of Representatives yesterday in Abuja openly endorsed the party's National Leader, Asíwájú Bola Tinubu, for the 2023 presidential election. It all happened when Tinubu visited the National Assembly to address the APC caucus in the Senate and House in continuation of his engagement and consultations with
News

53 killed in Benue, Kaduna attacks

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen, Baba negedu

Tragedy again struck in different communities in troubled Benue and Kaduna states with about 53 persons reportedly killed by unknown attacks over the week. 43 persons were on Thursday killed by heavily armed bandits suspected to be Fulani militants in Katsina-Ala and Gwer-West local government areas of Benue State. Those killed included students of the
News

N727.9million Debt: Court orders AMCON to take over Folawiyo's assets

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu

Justice Ambrose Lewis- Allagoa of a Federal High Court in Lagos has ordered the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) to take over some valuable assets of a businessman, Tijani Babatunde Folawiyo, over alleged N727. 9 million debt. The order was sequel to the granting of an ex-parte motion by AMCON's lawyer, Amobi Agu, seeking

