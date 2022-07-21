Senate passes Nigeria Start-up Bill

The Senate yesterday passed the Nigerian Start-up Bill, 2022 which is seeking to establish the National Council for Digital Innovation and Entrepreneurship. The apex legislative chamber passed the bill following the consideration of a report by the Committee on ICT and Cyber Security. In his presentation, Chairman of the Committee, Senator Oseni Yakubu (APC-Kogi Central), explained that the bill sought to provide for the establishment of the National Council for Digital Innovation and Entrepreneurship. According to him, the council, when established, would create and develop an enabling environment for technology-enabled start-ups in Nigeria. In a related develop ment, a bill for an Act to provide for the ease of doing business to ensure transparency, efficiency and productivity in Nigeria and for other related matters, scaled second reading. The bill was sponsored by the Deputy Senate Leader, Ajayi Boroffice (APC-Ondo North). The bill after consideration was referred by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, to the Committee on Trade and Investment for further legislative inputs. The committee was given two weeks to report back to the chamber in plenary.

