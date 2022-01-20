News

Senate passes Nigerian Airspace Management Agency Bill

Posted on Author Chukwu David

The Senate yesterday passed the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency Bill 2022. The bill was passed following the chamber’s consideration of a report presented by the Senate Committee on Aviation. Chairman of the Committee, Senator Smart Adeyemi (Kogi West), while presenting the report, said the bill sought to repeal Nigerian Airspace Management Agency Act, 2010, for the purposes of providing effective air navigation services in Nigeria.

Adeyemi noted that the NAMA bill was one of the six Aviation Executive Bills referred to the Committee by the Senate that are related to crucial matters of regulation, training, management, and safety of the aviation industry. “The issues that surround the bill are significant in ensuring safe air travels and are part of efforts at enhancing the health and profitability of the overarching aviation sector and public benefit,” he said.

He observed that the Act establishing NAMA came into effect on May 26, 1999 and had been in operation for twenty-two years. He added that the amendments to the NAMA Act 2010 were geared towards aligning the agency to meet new operational requirements in the industry as stipulated by the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO).

 

