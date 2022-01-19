Deputy-Minority-Leader-alerts-Senate-on-threat-to-Nigeria’s-sovereignty
Senate passes Nigerian Airspace Management Agency Bill

Posted on Author Chukwu David, Abuja

The Senate, Wednesday, passed the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency Bill 2022.

The bill was passed following the Chamber’s consideration of a report presented by the Senate Committee on Aviation.

The Chairman of the Committee, Senator Smart Adeyemi (Kogi West), while presenting the report, said that the bill sought to repeal Nigerian Airspace Management Agency Act, 2010, for the purposes of providing effective air navigation services in Nigeria.

Adeyemi noted that the NAMA bill was one of the six Aviation Executive Bills referred to the Committee by the Senate which are related to crucial matters of regulation, training, management, and safety of the Aviation Industry.

“The issues that surround the Bill are significant in ensuring safe air travels and are part of efforts at enhancing the health and profitability of the overarching aviation sector and public benefit,” he said.

He observed that the Act establishing NAMA came into effect on May 26, 1999, and had been in operation for 22 years

 

Our Reporters

