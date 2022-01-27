Senate passes Nigerian Meteorological Agency Bill

The Senate, yesterday, passed the Nigerian Meteorological Agency Bill, 2022, to provide for the regulation of meteorology in Nigeria. The Senate passed the bill following the consideration of a report by the its Committee on Aviation during plenary. The Chairman of the Committee, Senator Smart Adeyemi (Kogi West), in his presentation, said the bill sought to repeal the Nigerian Meteorological Agency Act, 2003 and enact the Nigerian Meteorological Agency to provide for the Regulation of Meteorology in the country. “The objective of the Bill is for the purpose of enacting an Act that will give the Agency the sole authority to regulate, license, approve and authorize the standard of meteorological activities and operation in Nigeria.”
