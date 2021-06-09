News

Senate passes NIPOST bill

The Senate yesterday passed the Nigerian Postal Service (Repeal and Re-enactment) Bill, 2021, which seeks to unbundle the agency to ensure efficiency in service delivery. The Senate also passed a bill to enact the Medical and Dental Practitioners Act to establish the Medical and Dental Professions in Nigeria.

The passage of both bills followed the clauseby- clause consideration of two separate reports presented by the Senate Committees on Communications and Health (Secondary and Tertiary). The reports were considered after being laid by the Communications Committee Chairperson, Senator Oluremi Tinubu (APC, Lagos Central) and Yahaya Oloriegbe, Chairman of the Health Committee. Speaking on the NIPOST bill, Tinubu said sub-clause (1)(a) under clause 3 which deals with the establishment and membership of the governing board of the public postal operator was amended to give the governing board power to formulate policies and adopt strategies for the overall development of the postal sector.

