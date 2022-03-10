News

Senate passes Proceeds of Crime Bill 2022

The Senate yesterday passed the Proceeds of Crime (Recovery and Management) Bill, 2022. The passage of the bill followed the consideration of a report by the Joint Committee on Anti-Corruption and Financial Crimes and Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters. While presenting the joint committee’s report, Senator Suleiman Abdu Kwari (Kaduna North), said the bill sought to provide for the restraint, seizure, confiscation and forfeiture of property derived from unlawful activities.

He explained that if signed into law, it would expand the mandate of existing statutory institutions to manage proceeds of crime, rather than creating a new body to carry out such functions. Kwari noted that the bill’s passage would also facilitate the establishment of departments in relevant organisations to manage forfeited assets as well as provide for an effective legal framework for the recovery of proceeds of crime. The lawmaker explained further that the bill would strengthen the criminal confiscation procedure by ensuring that the total benefit from a person’s criminal activity is recovered.

 

