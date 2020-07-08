News

Senate passes sexual harassment bill

Posted on Author Chukwu David Comment(0)

•It guarantees safety of our students – Lawan

The Senate yesterday passed a bill for an Act to prevent, prohibit and redress sexual harassment of students in the nation’s tertiary educational institutions. The bill, which was sponsored by the Deputy President of the Senate, Ovie Omo- Agege (APC – Delta Central), passed the third reading following the consideration of the report of the Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters.

Presenting the report for consideration, Chairman of the Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele (APC – Ekiti Central), noted that the legislation attracted tremendous support from the senators and other Nigerians from all walks of life. Bamidele explained that the bill was neither targeted at the educators nor did it interfere with the autonomy of the universities, saying that it was intended to reposition and strengthen the tertiary educational institutions to maintain the core values of etiquette and excellence. He pointed out that the legislation would bridge the huge gap and give legal acking to any internal rule by educational institutions to check the incidences of sexual harassment.

He said contrary to Academic Staff Union of Universities’ (ASUU) claim that there were extant laws that could sufficiently address sexual harassment in tertiary institutions, the committee found that there were no such laws. “By enacting this bill into law, the Nigerian government would be fulfilling part of its obligations undertaken through the ratification of the United Nations Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women (CEDAW), the African Charter on Human and Peoples Rights, the Protocol of the African Charter on the Rights of Women in Africa, and the African Charter on the Rights and Welfare of the Child, among others”, he said. During the clause-byclause consideration of the bill, however, lawmakers differed on the retention of clause seven in the bill. Sponsor of the bill, Omo- Agege, who proposed an amendment to clause seven, argued that it was unnecessary for the prosecution to prove the intention of the accused person or the condition under which the act of sexual harassment was carried out.

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Edo 2020: Appeal Court sets aside restraining order on APC primaries

Posted on Author Cajetan Mmuta

The Appeal Court sitting in Benin, Edo State capital yesterday set aside the June 8, 2020 judgment of the Federal High Court (FHC) which restrained the All Progressives Congress(APC) from conducting the June 22 governorship primary election using direct mode in the state. The appellate Court also ordered the continuation of the trial at Federal […]
News

Akwa Ibom Government organises capacity building workshop for senior cadre civil servants  

Posted on Author Abasiama Umoh

  The Akwa Ibom State Government through the Ministry of Labour and Manpower Planning in collaboration with the office of the Head of Civil Service, has organized Capacity Building Conference and Workshop for Senior Cadre leaders on GL 10- 12 from critical Ministries, Departments and Agencies, MDAs in Akwa Ibom State Civil Service.     […]
News Top Stories

Dangote Cement opens export facilities in Lagos, PH

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Management of Dangote Cement has opened two facilities in Lagos and Port Harcourt to boost its exportation of clinkers to neighbouring African countries. According to a statement from the company, exportations from these facilities would be attracting more foreign currency for the country. The company had, last week, exported 27,800 metric tonnes of clinker […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: