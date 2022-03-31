Senate passes Witness Protection Bill

The Senate yesterday passed the Witness Protection and Management Bill, 2022 following its consideration of a report by the Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters. Chairman of the committee, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, in his presentation, said the bill was read for the first time on February 23, 2021 and a second time on January 25, 2022.

He explained that the bill sought to provide for a legal and institutional framework for the protection of witnesses and related persons in respect of disclosures made for public interest. “It also seeks to provide support, management and protection of witnesses, which will be implemented by all public institutions vested with powers to investigate and or prosecute criminal cases. “This programme is a universally accepted concept for the protection of witnesses, who are willing to provide information and evidence for the purpose of enhancing the justice system and whose lives are threatened as a result thereof.”

