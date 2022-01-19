Senate pays homage to Shonekan

The Senate yesterday paid tribute to the late former Head of the Interim National Government of Nigeria, Chief Ernest Shonekan. Senate President Ahmad Lawan described him as a symbol of national unity. The apex legislative chamber paid the tribute after considering a motion on Shonekan’s demise. Lawan said, “Today, we are celebrating this great man because he served our country, and it is that service to our people that will make us feel happy and pleased with ourselves, and also make us part of leaders that would have served their country meritoriously.

“The contribution of most of us centred on when he came into office, when he was made the head of the interim national government; that says a lot, because at that time the military was looking for someone who’ll be acceptable to the civilians and citizens across the country, since things became difficult for the military.

