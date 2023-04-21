News Top Stories

Senate Postpones Resumption Of Plenary Till May 2

The upper chamber of the National Assembly (Senate) has postponed the resumption of plenary till May 2, 2023.

The Clerk to the Senate, Chinedu Akubueze, made this known in a statement released to the media on Friday in Abuja.

It would be recalled that the Senate had on Wednesday, April 5 adjourned plenary till April 25 to allow lawmakers to observe the Easter and Eid-El-Fitr holidays.

The statement titled: “Resumption of Senate in plenary” reads thus: “This is to inform all Distinguished Senators of the Federal Republic of Nigeria that the resumption of the Senate in plenary has been rescheduled from Tuesday 25th April 2023 to Tuesday, May 2nd, 2023.

“All Distinguished Senators are by this notice requested to resume sitting in plenary on Tuesday, 2nd May 2023 by 10.00 am prompt, please.”

