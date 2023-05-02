Senate Presidency: ‘A’Ibom Gov Not Working Against Akpabio’s Ambition

Against the backdrop of the information circulating in Akwa Ibom State that Governor Udom Emmanuel is desirous of frustrating Senator Godswill Akpabio’s emergence as senate president, the Special Assistant Media to the Governor, Revd. Richard Peters has described the information as a mischievous lie.

Peters, who was speaking yesterday during a live radio programme at a private FM Station monitored by our Correspondent in Uyo, said the unfounded rumours was a calculated attempt by the purveyors of mischief to sow seeds of discord and unnecessary hatred among the people and supporters of top politicians.

According to him, “The governor who God has given a peaceful eight years administration will not do anything to stop the progress of any indigene of the state in any field of endeavour, having in the last eight years worked very hard to take every indigene to the pinnacle of their chosen career.

He activated his personal contacts and connections for the individual and collective benefits of our people and the state in general.”