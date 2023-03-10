Senate Presidency: CD rallies support for North Central

A civil society organisation, Campaign for Democracy (CD), has rallied support for the zoning of the Senate Presidency to the North Central geo-political zone in the 10th National Assembly. The group explained that its advocacy was informed by the need to adhere to the principles of fairness, equity and justice in the distribution of the country’s commonwealth. In a statement by its General Secretary, Ifeanyi Odili, the pro-democracy body claimed that the North Central zone had been seriously marginalised since 1999.

He said: “The North- Central has been the most marginalised in the country since 1999. The zone has not produced the president, nor produced the vice president, and it’s only proper that the zone should be allowed to produce the next senate president in the 10th assembly. “Some people are arguing that the South- East should be favoured in the interest of fairness, equity and justice, forgetting that the North Central has suffered the worst fate since Nigeria’s independence in 1960.”

