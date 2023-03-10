News

Senate Presidency: CD rallies support for North Central

A civil society organisation, Campaign for Democracy (CD), has rallied support for the zoning of the Senate Presidency to the North Central geo-political zone in the 10th National Assembly. The group explained that its advocacy was informed by the need to adhere to the principles of fairness, equity and justice in the distribution of the country’s commonwealth. In a statement by its General Secretary, Ifeanyi Odili, the pro-democracy body claimed that the North Central zone had been seriously marginalised since 1999.

He said: “The North- Central has been the most marginalised in the country since 1999. The zone has not produced the president, nor produced the vice president, and it’s only proper that the zone should be allowed to produce the next senate president in the 10th assembly. “Some people are arguing that the South- East should be favoured in the interest of fairness, equity and justice, forgetting that the North Central has suffered the worst fate since Nigeria’s independence in 1960.”

2023: Reject VP, party chairman, group tells S’South politicians

A group, South- South Presidency 2023, has urged the people of the geopolitical zone not to accept the position of vice-president in the 2023 general election. It also warned against accepting to be the national chairman of any political party in the country.   A communiqué issued at the end of its meeting in Uyo, […]
Japan to donate additional $800m, vaccines to WHO’s COVAX body

  Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is planning to pledge an additional $800 million to the World Health Organisation’s COVAX programme, which provides COVID-19 vaccines to countries in need, the Mainichi newspaper reported on Wednesday. Japan has already pledged $200 million to COVAX, and the country is expected to announce donations of vaccine doses to […]
Obama: One election won’t stop US ‘truth decay’

  The US faces a huge task in reversing a culture of “crazy conspiracy theories” that have exacerbated divides in the country, Barack Obama says. In a BBC interview, the former president says the US is more sharply split than even four years ago, when Donald Trump won the presidency. And Obama suggests Joe Biden’s […]

