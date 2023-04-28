Senate Presidency: Ex-Governor Knocks Tinubu Over Alleged Plan To Settle For Akpabio, Barau

Following the news making the rounds the incoming President, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu endorsed Godswill Akpabio and Jibrin Barau as the Senate President and Deputy, respectively, a former governor of the Northern extraction has kicked against the alleged move.

A reliable source privy to the development said the former Lagos State governor informed both lawmakers of the decision to select Akpabio and Barau.

The sources further stated that Barau was asked to withdraw his candidacy for the Senate presidency in the name of national harmony, fairness, and religious balance.

Refuting the rumour, a former northern governor, whose identity was kept secret, however, explained why Tinubu would sacrifice the north after all the previous sacrifices.

While criticizing Tinubu’s selection of Akpabio for religious balancing, the former governor argued that since the north gave Tinubu the party’s nomination and support, the area shouldn’t be considered second-class.

Yes, there must be sacrifices made, the former governor argued, but the North should not suffer as a result of the need to appease some individuals who hardly made a dent in the pie.

“If there is something called sacrifice, it should go across the board; all the zones should be made to do the same.

“After sacrificing the presidency to promote national unity and peace, now they want to treat us as second fiddle. We won’t take this. We have made the first sacrifice. Let other regions do the same.

”The North gave Tinubu the party ticket and gave him the winning votes, so it is the turn of other zones to make sacrifices.”

Speaking further on the issue, the former governor knocked Barau questioning who he consulted before the decision.

He advanced “Who told Barau that he should take it? First, he is a lawmaker from Kano State and a northerner. He is the northern candidate and cannot decide by himself. It is beyond him.

“We sacrificed the number one position and now they want us to let this go; it won’t happen. Yes, Asiwaju is a primary stakeholder, but some people lost their lives for him to win the presidency, especially in the North.”