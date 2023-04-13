Senate Presidency: Ex-Lawmakers Back Zoning To Southern Nigeria

Former members of the House of Representatives, have called on the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the National Assembly members-elect to consider region and religion in the selection of the presiding officers, especially the office of the President of the Senate.

The former lawmakers who are members of the Leadership Council of the Initiatives made the call at a press conference in Abuja and said they were working to ensure that the 10th National Assembly did not engage the executive in activism.

The Group which is an agenda-setting college of former and serving National Assembly members who have Justice Uwais and Senator Anyim Pius Anyim as patrons demanded that the office of the President of the Senate should go to the South-South region.

Speaking at the event, the Dean of the Initiatives, Eseme Eyiboh, explained that they aimed to build a new Nigeria and add value to the Nigerian people.

He said: “The Chairman of this initiative is retired Justice Mohammed Uwais, and the Deputy Chairman is Sen Anyim Pius Anyim. The president of the Senate and the speaker are first among equals so their leadership must not engage with the executive in unnecessary activism.

“That is why we want leadership at the National Assembly that will benefit the people. Zoning the office of the Senate President to the South will be fair and we want it zoned to the South-South because Senator Godswill Akpabio is the most qualified person.

“Cubicles of opportunities have been destroyed. Our institution in the national assembly required people who have pedigree and integrity. We must set a template to set out some level of integrity. We have to change the narrative and the trajectory. Let there be participation.”

Eyiboh, who argued that there would be no justice if the President of the Senate was a Muslim and the Speaker a Muslim, added that religion and ethnicity must be considered in the election of the presiding officers at the national assembly.

He said: “Because you can’t have one religion to have all the positions. Offices should be occupied by people of different faiths. The APC should understand and consider these issues that we are talking about because zoning is about resolving the issues of social injustice.

“If the president is from South West, Vice From North East, if earlier models are to be followed, the Senate President should come from South-South. If the president is in the South, the model obliges that the Senate President should come from the South-South.

“It is the political party that will do the zoning and looks at the votes every region brought to the table. Let the Senate President’s office go to the South. It won’t look like an aircraft in a control tower. It should be a microzone arrangement to the South-South.”

Oyiboh, who said the SouthEast produced a lot of Presidents of the Senate since 1999, added that Ken Nnamadi, Anyim Pius Anyim, Evans Owerem, and Wabara amongst others were Presidents of the Senate.

“It cannot go to the South West. It should go to the South-South. When the country was burning with insecurity, South-South provided peace. South should be the region the office of the Senate President should be zoned to and it should be fair.

“Former Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Godswill Akpabio should be the next Senate President. He was Governor, after that, he was brought into the Senate, flourished as an eagle and his colleagues broke the standing rules and made him the minority leader in the Senate.”