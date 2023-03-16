Senate Presidency: Focus On Difference You Can Make, Kalu Tells Aspirants

The Senate Chief Whip, Orji Uzor Kalu has called on Senators jostling to become the Senate President of the 10th Assembly to focus more on the difference they can make if elected.

Kalu, in a statement issued via his verified Facebook page on Thursday, noted that to progress as a nation, the people of Nigeria must shun hatred, lies, and propaganda.

The former Abia State Governor who is a contender for the Senate Presidency Seat alleged that he was being gossiped about and blackmailed by people using his name for buying and selling because of the Senate Presidency race.

He, therefore, implored Senators who are angling for the Senate Presidency position to focus more on the difference they can make in the Senate instead of wasting their energies on blackmail.

He wrote, “June 13, the National Assembly would be electing a new leadership to spearhead the affairs of the 10th Senate.

“As the race continues to gain the attention of all Nigerians, I implore my dear colleagues who have an interest in the Presidency of the senate to focus more on the difference they can make rather than exerting energy on blackmails.

“To progress and succeed as a nation, we must shun hatred, lies, and propaganda. People are telling lies against my person; using my name for gossip, buying and selling. Because of this position, people have embarked on high-level and low-level character assassination and defamation of Orji Uzor Kalu.

“We should always remember God’s authority in our lives. We should remember that the life we live is not for ourselves alone but for God and then accommodate other people.

“We should remember that any wealth, power, or strength we have originated from God. Any gift or talent we have – the same is true (James 1:17; 1 Corinthians 12:1-11). Even our ability to give generously comes from God (Deuteronomy 8:18; 2 Corinthians 9:10-11). Everything we have, and everything else that exists, is all His. When we know and embrace this, we would be better people with better minds”.

