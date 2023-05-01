Senate Presidency: Gov Emmanuel Not Working Against Akpabio’s Ambition – Media Aide

Against the backdrop of the information circulating in Akwa Ibom State that Governor Udom Emmanuel is desirous of frustrating Senator Godswill Akpabio’s emergence as Senate President, the Special Assistant Media to the Governor, Revd. Richard Peters has described the information as lies and very mischievous.

Peters who was speaking earlier today during a live Radio program at a private FM station monitored by our Correspondent in Uyo said the unfounded rumors were a calculated attempt by the purveyors to sow the seed of discord and unnecessary hatred among the people and supporters of the top politicians.

According to him, ” The governor whom God has given a peaceful eight years administration will not do anything to stop the progress of any indigene of the state in any field of endeavor having in the last eight years worked very hard to take every indigene to the Pinnacle of their chosen career. He activated his personal contacts and connections for the individual and collective benefits of our people and the state in general”.

The Media Aide disclosed that the Governor’s pursuit of unity, political tolerance, and inclusion saw the synergy and working relationship between him and the incumbent Minister of the Niger Delta Ministry Obong Umana Okon Umana, and Engr Ita Awak a former Director of Airworthiness and others who are all members of the opposition All Progressive Congress in the state.

He further highlighted, ” Governor Emmanuel has no reason to work against Senator Akpabio as he is busy putting finishing touches towards a successful 8 years in office. The Senate has standing rules for electing Senate President and other principal officers and that will be strictly adhered to amongst the Senators”.

Revd Peters recalled that the stakeholders of the Eket Senatorial District had as a mark of honor offered to sponsor the governor to the Senate like most ex and outgoing governors do but he rejected the offer in difference to the zoning arrangement in the Senatorial District.

” Governor Emmanuel’s eight years administration has ushered in peace and development. He has ensured cordial relationships among past leaders of the state and he is poised to hand over a united peaceful and progressive state to Pastor Umo Eno from May 29th and move on “, he stated.