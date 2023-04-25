News

Senate Presidency: I Haven’t Withdrawn From Race –Sani Musa

One of the contenders for the 10th Senate Presidency, Senator Sani Musa, has said he has not withdrawn from the race contrary to reports that northern aspirants had stepped down for their Southern colleagues.

Musa, who is representing Niger East Senatorial District in the 9th National Assembly, made the clarification in a statement he personally signed yesterday. He said the report about the withdrawal of all aspirants from the North, was not the true position of the situation on ground.

Musa said the only condition that could make him to withdraw from the race is if the leadership of the All Progressives Congress decided to zone the presiding officer’s positions to other zones apart from the North Central.

He said: “My attention has been drawn to the story that I have shelved my aspiration to be elected as a Presiding Officer in the 10th National Assembly. “I guessed it is the imagi- nation of the writer of that newspaper’s story.

“I am still in the race and will only decide otherwise if the zoning arrangement of our great party, the APC, did not favour my zone for the office of the President of the Senate or the Deputy.”

