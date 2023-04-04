Politics

Senate Presidency In South East Will Douse Tension – Group 

A Coalition of Civil Society Organizations,  Concerned Nigerians for Sustainable Democracy has urged the All Progressives Congress (APC) to zone the Senate Presidency to the South East, as a measure to douse tension within the region.

The group stated that the controversy generated by the Muslim-Muslim Presidential ticket was yet to die down and picking a Senate President from a Christian fold in South East, would bring the needed balance in the polity.

The Convener/Coordinator of the Group, Dr Amos Gizo, on Tuesday at a press briefing in Abuja noted that conceding the position to a Christian from the South-East would guarantee a peaceful coexistence and the healing process which the President-elect desires.

Gizo said, “In the first place, the Muslim-Muslim ticket that almost cost the APC the success at the polls has come and gone and Nigeria now has the number 1 and 2 both as Muslims.

” If the nation is to stand those agitating for the Senate President from the North West should step down for the sake of democracy and inclusiveness as all the likely contestants from the North West are Muslims. The political crises this attempt will cause may consume the nation.

“If the APC truly wants to rule for 16 years and even more this balance is not negotiable, it must be taken seriously and be conceded to a Christian from the South East”, he said.

” He said today, South-East has two APC governors (Imo and Ebonyi) and one APC Governor-elect of Ebonyi”, he added.

