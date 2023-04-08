Senate Presidency: Kalu is best option –Sani

Senator Shehu Sani, who represented Kaduna Central Senatorial District in the 8th Assembly, has urged the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to zone the office of the President of the Senate to the South East in the interest of equity and justice. This was as the former lawmaker insisted that the Senate Chief Whip and former Governor of Abia State, Senator Uzor Orji Kalu, is the best option among other contenders, who have indicated interest in the exalted office. Sani gave this advice in Abuja, while reacting to the ongoing agitations and jostling for the number three political position in the country, arguing that equity and justice as panacea for unity of any country, the ruling Party should consider that above any primordial sentiments in the interest of the nation. According to Sani, the South East has Senators competent enough to be Senate President if the rules of the Red Chamber were to be considered, particularly ‘ranking’ which he said has been the norm lately. He said that although he is not a member of the APC, every citizen is a stakeholder to do what is good for the nation to move forward, adding that the incumbent structure of the APC has naturally positioned the South East to produce the 10th Senate President. When asked to comment on who should be considered, he said that the former Governor of Abia State and Senator representing Abia North Senatorial District, Orji Uzor Kalu, should be considered for the Senate President. Sani said: “The Senate Presidency should go to the South East for equity and justice. There is no better person to stabilise the National Assembly and maintain balance like Orji Uzor Kalu, particularly that he has demonstrated his flair as the Chief Whip of the Senate. “I’m not a member of the APC, but I think Kalu remains the best option out of those, who offered themselves as he has the necessary experience and the pedigree.” Recall that some ranking Senators-elect and first timers alike have indicated interest to in the office of the Senate President ahead of the inauguration of the 10th National Assembly in June, 2023. One of the main contenders for the office is Senator Kalu. Other ranking Senators, who are jostling for the office are Senators Jibrin Barau (APC, Kano North); Sani Musa (APC, Niger APC, Akwa-Ibom North West), Osita Izunaso (APC, Imo West), and Ali Ndume (APC, Borno South). Similarly, the incumbent President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan was also said to be in the contest, though he has never made any public statement on this.

