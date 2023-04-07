Politics

Senate Presidency: Kalu Is The Best Option – Shehu Sani

Posted on Author Chukwu David Comment(0)

Senator Shehu Sani, who represented Kaduna Central Senatorial District in the 8th Assembly, has urged the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to move the Office of the President of the Senate to the South East in the interest of equity and justice.

This was as the former lawmaker insisted that the Senate Chief Whip and former Governor of Abia State, Sen. Orji Uzor Kalu is the best option among other contenders who have indicated interest to clinch the exalted office in June this year.

Sani gave this advice in Abuja while reacting to the ongoing agitations and jostling for the number three political position in the country, arguing that, equity and justice as harbingers for the unity of any country, the ruling Party should consider that above any primordial sentiments in the interest of the nation.

According to Sani, the South East has Senators competent enough to be Senate President, if the rules of the Red Chamber were to be considered, particularly ‘ranking’ as has been the norm lately.

He said that although he is not a member of the APC but at the level of governance, every citizen is a stakeholder to do what is good for the nation to move forward, adding that the incumbent structure of the APC has naturally positioned the South East to produce the 10th Senate President.

When asked to comment on who should be considered, he said, the former Governor of Abia State and Senator representing Abia North Senatorial District, Orji Uzor Kalu, should be considered for the Senate President.

Senator Sani said: “The Senate Presidency should go to the South East, for equity and justice.

“There is no better person to stabilise the National Assembly and maintain balance like Orji Uzor Kalu, particularly since he has demonstrated his flair as Chief Whip of the Senate.

“I’m not of the APC but I think he remains the best option out of those who offered themselves and Kalu has the experience and the pedigree as well.”

New Telegraph reports that some ranking Senators-elect and first-timers alike have indicated interest to contest for the Office of the Senate President ahead of the inauguration of the 10th National Assembly in June 2023.

In the forthcoming 10th Senate, some of the contenders for the office of the President of the Senate are Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, who is representing Abia North Senatorial District.

Other ranking Senators who are also jostling for the Senate Presidency are Senators Jibrin Barau (APC, Kano North); Sani Musa (APC, Niger East), Godswill Akpabio (APC, Akwa-Ibom North West), Osita Izunaso (APC, Imo West), Ali Ndume (APC, Borno South), who lately indicated interest to run for the office of the President of the Senate.

Similarly, the incumbent President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan (APC, is also said to be in the contest, even though he has never made any public statement confirming his interest.

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

Related Articles
Politics

APC caught between convention and reconciliation

Posted on Author JOHNCHUKS ONUANYIM

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) seems to be enmeshed with fresh crisis as some members have started demanding for the National Convention of the party. However, The Caretaker Committee led by Mai Mala Buni, Yobe State Governor is of the opinion that reconciliation in the party and registration of new members should be paramount […]
Politics

2023: Police stop Tinubu/Shettima, Bago rally in Niger

Posted on Author Daniel Atori, Minna

Police operatives in Niger State on Tuesday stopped a grand rally to sell the candidacy of the presidential standard bearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, and his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima. This was as the party’s State Working Committee (SWC) disassociated itself from the rally in support for its presidential […]
Politics

Atrocious activities of herdsmen not ethnic matter

Posted on Author Igboneku Ogazimorah

Various sentiments have been expressed on the current atrocious activities of herdsmen around the country and its impact of national security. Today, these activities have become so destructive that the herdsmen have been identified as one of the most destructive groups around the world.   Unfortunately, some bigots from Northern Nigeria have given ethnic colouration […]

Leave a Reply