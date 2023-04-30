Senate Presidency: More Nigerians Pitch For S’East

The chances of the Sen – ate Chief Whip, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, in clinching the Senate Presidency position in the 10th National Assembly, have widened, as Nigerians from other geo-political regions support the zoning of the number three office to the South East. Kalu, a former governor of Abia State, has since declared his ambition to emerge as the President of the Senate in June, when the 10th National Assembly will be inaugurated.

In his recent public declaration of his interest to occupy the highest leadership position in the apex legislative institution, he asked the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC), to particularly micro-zone the office to him and not just to the South East in general.

The politician, who is a close political ally of the President-elect Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, had to sacrifice his earlier presidential ambition, when the former Governor of Lagos State indicated interest to lead the nation in the coming political dispensation.

He also unequivocally asserted that he would not support the next President of the Senate to be a Muslim, stressing the need to redress the grievances precipitated by the emergence of two Muslims- Tinubu and Shettima as President-elect and Vice President-elect respectively.

Immediately after the February 25, 2023 Presidential and National Assembly elec – tions, many Senators-elect have indicated interest to run for the office of the President of the Senate.

However, many Nigerians are of the view that the nation’s third highest political office should be zoned to the South East, to give the region a sense of belonging and to mitigate the region’s long standing agitation against perceived injustice, subjugation and marginalisation.

One of such prominent Nigerians campaigning that the President of the Senate position should be left for the South East is Asari Dokubo, who spoke via a live streamed video on Facebook, urging that the Senate Presidency be zoned to the South East.

He cautioned that Tinubu’s administration might face intense crisis, if the hitherto marginalized South East zone was not allowed to produce the next President of the Senate in June this year. Dokubo stressed the need for the political stakeholders to take advantage of the National Assembly leadership zoning and heal the existing wound by bringing every part of the country together.

He said: “Tinubu might be trapped if the South East is not recognized. But for me, Mr. President and my senior brother; give the Senate President to the South East. We must heal the wounds and bring every part of this country together.

Let the South East be represented at the highest level of Government. “If this does not work, Tinubu might be trapped because from the presidential results, Southeastern States voted against APC.

Giving them that position will kill every accusation that the Igbo are marginalized. I don’t have any preferred candidate for the Senate President”. Speaking further on why the Senate Presidency should not go to the South-South, he said, “the South-South will have a lot of ministerial positions they will take and the biggest is the oil ministry.”

Similarly, in a recent public statement, Shehu Sani, a former Senator, who represented Kaduna Central Senatorial District in the 8th Senate, endorsed the Senate Presidency bid of the Senate Chief Whip, canvassing for the zoning of the position to the South East geo-political zone of the country.

Sani insisted that equity and justice are harbingers of unity in any country, urging that the ruling All Progressives Congress should critically consider these sentiments in the interest of the nation. According to Sani, the South East has Senators competent enough to be Senate President, if the rules of the Red Chamber were to be considered, particularly ‘ranking’ as has been the norm lately.

He said even though he’s not a member of the ruling APC, at the level of governance, every citizen is a stakeholder that should be doing normal things for the nation to move forward. He pointed out that the current structure of the APC has naturally positioned the South East to produce the Senate President.

When asked on who he felt should be considered, he said the former Governor of Abia State and Senator representing Abia North Senatorial District, Kalu, should be considered for the Senate President. Senator Sani said: “The Senate Presidency should go to the South East for equity and justice.

“There is no better person to stabilise the National Assembly and maintain balance like Orji Uzor Kalu, particularly that he has demonstrated his flair as Chief Whip of the Senate. “I’m not of the APC but I think he remains the best option out of those who offered themselves.

And Kalu has the experience and the pedigree as well. Meanwhile, the aspiration of the Chairman, Senate Services Committee and Senator representing Niger East Senatorial District, Sani Musa, to clinch the Deputy President of the Senate position in the 10th National Assembly, has received further boost as the Governors of the North Central zone, expressed their support.

The North Central SenatorsChairman, Nigeria Governor s’ Forum (NGF) Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal; Governors, Sani Bello (Niger State); Muhammed Badaru (Jigawa State); Nasir el-Rufai (Kaduna State) and Seyi Makinde (Oyo State), during the NGF meeting on National,Sub-National, democracy and good governance in Abuja SUNDAY TELEGRAPH, SUNDAY APRIL 30, 2023 elect had on Friday evening in Abuja, endorsed Musa to emerge as the Deputy President of the Senate during the inauguration of the 10th National Assembly in June.

However, the Senators-elect met with the governors of the zone at the Kwara State Governor’s Lodge Asokoro, Abuja on Friday night shortly after they met in the Maitama area of the city centre, where they passed a resolution to support Sani Musa’s ambition.

Governors Yahaya Bello of Kogi and Abdulrahaman Abdulrazaq of Kwara State, received the Senators-elect, who were led by Senator Musa, the Chairman of the North Central Senators-elect Caucus.

Our Correspondent learnt that the meeting was held, so that they could formally meet and familiarise with their governors, who are the political leaders of their various states. They also used the opportunity to convey to the governors, the resolutions of their caucus meeting.

Governor Bello, on the occasion, expressed appreciation to the Caucus for coming together for the first time to pursue the interest of the zone, which he noted has never happened before. Bello called on all the political actors in the zone from the local government elected officials, political appointees, serving and former State and National Assembly members to unite as one entity.

He also assured the federal lawmakers-elect that all the governors of the North Central geo-political zone would support their aspiration to produce a presiding officer in the 10th National Assembly.

He said: “This is the appropriate time for us unite in order to pursue a common goal so that the North Central Nigeria would take its rightful place in the affairs of the country.”

In his speech, the Kwara State Governor, commended members of the caucus for coming together as a team to pursue a common goal. Abdulrazaq said: “The fact that the elected senators from our zone, irrespective of their political party affiliation have chosen to come together to promote a common interest for the benefits of the North Central and the country, is a welcome development and highly commendable.”

In attendance at the meeting apart from Musa were, returning Senators, Isah Jibrin (Kogi East), and Sadiq Umar Suleiman (Kwara North). Others were Senators-elect Peter Ndalkali Jiya (Niger South), Ahmed Aliyu Wadada (Nasarawa West), Sunday Karimi (Kogi West), and Udende Memsa Emmanuel (Benue North East).

Others included Titus Tartenger Zam (Benue North West), Hon Diket Plang (Plateau Central), Mohammed Onawo (Nasarawa South), and Engr. (Dr) Abubakar Sadiku Ohere (Kogi Central) among others.