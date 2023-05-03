Senate Presidency: North Eastern Youth Drums Support For Barau Jibrin

A Coalition of North Eastern Youth Support Groups for All Progressives Congress (APC) has endorsed the candidature of Senator Barau Jibrin as the next Senate President for the 10th National Assembly.

Addressing journalists in Yola, the Adamawa State capital, the Convener of the groups’, Barrister Yakubu Bashir Bello explained that Senator Barau Jibrin is the best material who is fit to lead the National Assembly at this period of “our nation’s development”.

According to Barrister Yakubu Bashir Bello, considering the current political, economic, and security situation of Nigeria, the need for Senator Barau’s candidature to robust legislative interventions that will shape the direction of the incoming administration cannot be over-emphasized.

“Therefore, it is imperative that voices of reason come together to support the candidature of a legislator who is best fit to lead the National Assembly at this period of our nation’s development”, he reiterated.

Barrister Bello emphasized that the North West is the region that ensured the emergence of Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu where five North West Governor’s championed the aspiration of the now President-elect during the APC Convention.

He further recalled that the people of Kano State gave the president-elect the highest vote in the entire Northern Nigeria which has significantly propelled the president-elect to victory, a fact that can not be disputed.

The Convener also revealed that the North East has taken the Vice Presidency, and the North Central has the National Chairman of the party, therefore “the entire Hausa-Fulani population of Northern Nigeria is left without nothing to show for their continued loyalty and unflinching support for the president-elect and the party”.

According to him, for ASIWAJU to have an unbroken 8 years leadership of the country and put the nation on the right pedestal, the North West “must be factored in choosing the region where the Senate President should come from”.

Barrister Yakubu Bashir while calling on all APC Senators elect to ensure his (Barau) emergence as the next Senate President, stressed that the person must have some desirable qualities that distinguish and set him apart for the discharge of the duties of such an exalted office.