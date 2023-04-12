News

Senate Presidency not S’East’s divine right — APC chief

A leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State John Mayaki has faulted the calls that the Sen- ate president should be zoned to the South East. Mayaki rejected the calls, describing it as a narrow and restrictive interpretation of the past.

He said: “This position is invariably calling for a total erasure of the South South region given that the argument suggests that only the South East qualifies as the South on matters of zoning each time a President emerges from the South West.

“It is clearly an illogic that cannot withstand scrutiny and a claim at odds with the principles of equity, social justice, and fairness. According to him, the South East has had 8 years of Senate Presidency and 12 years of Deputy Senate Presidency.

Mayaki said: “Precedents are not laws that must be followed at any cost. In fact, in several cases, it becomes important to break certain precedents in order to make progress. After all, the Muslim-Muslim nature of our victorious ticket, which added a fresh contour to the power-sharing negotiations, was itself a move that broke years of precedents and accepted political wisdom.”

