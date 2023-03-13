News

Senate Presidency: Ohanaeze canvases support for Umahi

The Apex Igbo sociocultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo has sought support for the emergence of the Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi as the next Senate President. According to the group, Umahi has demonstrated democratic tolerance without a penchant for sectional politics.

In a statement by Secretary General Okechuwu Isiguzoro, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide said the South East should produce the next Senate President. The group said: “Umahi fits in this. When some politicians here were pursuing self-interest, Umahi, who is the Ebonyi South Senator-elect, took his people into the mainstream of Nigerian politics, just like he saw tomorrow.

He has made friends across the divide; he has demonstrated tolerance for all sections and strata so he is most fitted for the cap. “For the interest of unity, for the gains of Umahi’s proven commitment to one Nigeria, infrastructure and human development, also for the Igbo interest and need to galvanize support for our long-sought chance to have one of us stride to the presidency in the near future, we seek the support of all to enthrone Umahi as the next Senate President.” Meanwhile, other groups in the South East have declared their support for a tested and trusted hand from the region to clinch the Senate Presidency. The groups, including traditional rulers, elders’ council, and political organisations, have indicated an interest in championing the course for the emergence of Umahi as Senate President of the 10th National Assembly, saying time has come when people of proven track record should be called to higher service.

